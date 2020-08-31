Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fawzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD
Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fawzi works at
Dr. Fawzi's Office Locations
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
2
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fawzi is very warm and caring. So far my condition, an epiretinal membrane, has not needed surgery and is under careful and regular watch as she suggested. It has improved a bit in the past two years but if it gets to the point where I feel I need surgery I would trust her completely.
About Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558416313
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California|Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
- Jules Stein Eye Institute Ucla
- Cairo U Hospitals|Cairo University Hospitals
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fawzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fawzi has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fawzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fawzi speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fawzi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fawzi.
