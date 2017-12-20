See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Amani Gobran, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amani Gobran, MD

Dr. Amani Gobran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center

Dr. Gobran works at I-10 Ear, Nose, and Throat, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gobran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    I-10 Ear, Nose, and Throat, PA
    1140 Westmont Dr Ste 445, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2906
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • United Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Nosebleed
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employee Health Systems
    • Employers Health & Welfare Plan
    • GENERAL
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Pacific Mutual
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 20, 2017
    I started seething Dr Go ran in 2015. She is very professional but has great “bedside “ manner with me She answers all my questions and never rushes me. I highly recommend her
    Jo Ann in Baytown Tx — Dec 20, 2017
    About Dr. Amani Gobran, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790818342
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amani Gobran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gobran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gobran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gobran works at I-10 Ear, Nose, and Throat, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gobran’s profile.

    Dr. Gobran has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gobran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gobran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gobran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

