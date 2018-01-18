Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dhatt works at
Locations
Alpine Allergy & Asthma Clinics, Reno, NV199 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 440-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr. Dhatt, years ago. Dr. thought I had a tissue mass, in my sinuses. Oncologist thought it might be allergies. Dr. Dhatt discovered severe allergies, severe Asthma and Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID). It amazes me how so many doctors have no clue as to what CVID is. Very grateful she cared enough, to help me try and feel better. I love you Dr. Dhatt. Thanks for keeping your office allergy free. I truly appreciate all you’ve done for me!
About Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1811973795
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- UCDMC UC Davis Med Ctr
- Dartmouth College
- UC Davis
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhatt works at
Dr. Dhatt has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhatt speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhatt.
