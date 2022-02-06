Overview

Dr. Amanpal Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.