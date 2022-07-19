Overview

Dr. Amany Bashir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Bashir works at ACFM in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.