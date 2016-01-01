Overview

Dr. Amar Bansal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Bansal works at Dreyer Medical Group Ltd in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.