Dr. Amar Deshpande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshpande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Deshpande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amar Deshpande, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Deshpande works at
Locations
-
1
University of Miami Hospital and Clinics1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8644Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Cedars Medical Center1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deshpande?
This physician has expansive knowledge and great judgement in treating Crohn's disease.
About Dr. Amar Deshpande, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1710189915
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshpande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshpande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshpande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshpande works at
Dr. Deshpande has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshpande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshpande. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshpande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshpande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshpande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.