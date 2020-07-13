Overview

Dr. Amar Deshpande, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Deshpande works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.