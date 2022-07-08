Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amar Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Amar Patel, MD
Dr. Amar Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Yale Medicine800 Howard Ave Lowr Level, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4085
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Amar Patel was incredibly good. He really stood out as an excellent doctor for many reasons, some of which include: 1) he listed to everything that I said, and he looked at a video that I showed him demonstrating the issues of concern. 2) He took notes extensive notes that allowed him to consider every issue before diagnosing the situation. 3) The exam was all encompassing which also gave me assurance that he considered every symptom prior to his conclusion. Once he told me that he eliminated Parkinson's disease and that I had a functional tremor, I had no doubt that his diagnosis was accurate. 4) The Mychart write-up from him was so thoroughly written that I was easily able to review, helping me to get a better understanding of his diagnosis.
About Dr. Amar Patel, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1164665238
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Torticollis and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.