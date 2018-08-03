Dr. Amar Pohwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Pohwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amar Pohwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Briggsmore Specialty Center1409 E Briggsmore Ave, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4750Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor pohwani took the time to listen and cares, he is very well organized and is passionate of his job. He did a very extensive search on my mother in law through advance technology and eased all of our concerns with proof. Apart from all of this he has a great personality and is excellent cardiologist. Thank you Dr Pohwani! And God bless you!
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Pohwani has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pohwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
