Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajadhyaksha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD
Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery|Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore|Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
Dr. Rajadhyaksha works at
Dr. Rajadhyaksha's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 595-1317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 505, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 595-1317
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajadhyaksha?
Dr. Amar is a terrific person with excellent surgical skills. I am very happy with the results so far. I highly recommend him!!!!!!
About Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Indian and Spanish
- 1326230442
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore|Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajadhyaksha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajadhyaksha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajadhyaksha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajadhyaksha works at
Dr. Rajadhyaksha has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajadhyaksha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajadhyaksha speaks Indian and Spanish.
244 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajadhyaksha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajadhyaksha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajadhyaksha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajadhyaksha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.