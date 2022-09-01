Overview of Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD

Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery|Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore|Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases



Dr. Rajadhyaksha works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.