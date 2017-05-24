Overview of Dr. Amar Singh, MD

Dr. Amar Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Daytona, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Helping Hands Family Chiropractic LLC in South Daytona, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.