Dr. Amar Singh, MD
Dr. Amar Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Daytona, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Helping Hands Family Chiropractic LLC915 Big Tree Rd, South Daytona, FL 32119 Directions (386) 281-3397
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Dr. Singh has been my son's doctor since he was very young and now he is almost 15. He is not afraid to recommend others when your child needs more care. My son has had 4 surgeries since he was around 4. Dr. Singh has been so helpful and friendly. The whole office is so courteous and kind. I cannot say enough good things about these wonderful people.
- DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
