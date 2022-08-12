Dr. Amara Nandikolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandikolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amara Nandikolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amara Nandikolla, MD
Dr. Amara Nandikolla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Katuri Medical College and Hospital In Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Nandikolla's Office Locations
Utica Park Clinic Medical Oncology1245 S Utica Ave # 100, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
- Hillcrest Hospital Cushing
- Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and caring doctor, very smart.
About Dr. Amara Nandikolla, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1669745667
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College In Bronx, New York
- Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College In Bronx, New York
- Katuri Medical College and Hospital In Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India
- Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Internal Medicine
