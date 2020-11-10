Overview of Dr. Amara Uzoma, MD

Dr. Amara Uzoma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Uzoma works at Matlock OBGYN in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.