Dr. Amaraseeli Durayappah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.