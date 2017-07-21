Dr. Amardeep Aulakh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aulakh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amardeep Aulakh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amardeep Aulakh, DO
Dr. Amardeep Aulakh, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Aulakh works at
Dr. Aulakh's Office Locations
California Cancer Associates7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aulakh?
Dr. Aulakh is very compassionate, takes time to be caring, very knowledgeable. I was impressed by his calm and positive bedside manner.
About Dr. Amardeep Aulakh, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1700047180
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center|University Of California, Davis
- University of Massachussetts Medical Center
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aulakh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aulakh accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aulakh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aulakh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aulakh works at
Dr. Aulakh has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aulakh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aulakh speaks Hindi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aulakh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aulakh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aulakh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aulakh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.