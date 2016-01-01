Dr. Grewal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amardeep Grewal, MD
Overview of Dr. Amardeep Grewal, MD
Dr. Amardeep Grewal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2842
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grewal?
About Dr. Amardeep Grewal, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1154716611
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.