Overview

Dr. Amardeep Singh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Mark Twain Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.