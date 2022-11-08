Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD
Overview of Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD
Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University Sheffield School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.
Dr. Bhuller's Office Locations
Precision Plastic Surgery4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 170, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a very traumatic car accident broke/shattered almost every bone in my face/hips to my toes the scars I thought I was going to get left with on my face where unbelievable and let me tell you to this day people do not believe me when I tell them or show them my pictures my face was tore open from one side to the other Dr Bhuller is amazing and very caring he's goes above and beyond my parents gave him a picture of what I looked like before my accident and he nailed it he did not give up on me iv never had a bad experience with him threw out all of my surgeries and his staff is amazing I still keep in contact with some of them.... Dr Bhuller and his staff have helped me look at the silver liner in my situation have helped hold my head high and to push forward I would/have recommended him I refuse to go to anyone else I can't thank him and his staff enough.... He was not my leg surgeon but that smile on his face when he seen me walk in to his office I will never forget....
About Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1275622052
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- University Sheffield School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.