Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (16)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD

Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University Sheffield School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.

Dr. Bhuller works at Precision Plastic Surgery in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhuller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Plastic Surgery
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 170, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Midlands

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I was in a very traumatic car accident broke/shattered almost every bone in my face/hips to my toes the scars I thought I was going to get left with on my face where unbelievable and let me tell you to this day people do not believe me when I tell them or show them my pictures my face was tore open from one side to the other Dr Bhuller is amazing and very caring he's goes above and beyond my parents gave him a picture of what I looked like before my accident and he nailed it he did not give up on me iv never had a bad experience with him threw out all of my surgeries and his staff is amazing I still keep in contact with some of them.... Dr Bhuller and his staff have helped me look at the silver liner in my situation have helped hold my head high and to push forward I would/have recommended him I refuse to go to anyone else I can't thank him and his staff enough.... He was not my leg surgeon but that smile on his face when he seen me walk in to his office I will never forget....
    Jamie W. Omaha,NE - 2013 — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD
    About Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275622052
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Sheffield School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amardip Bhuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhuller works at Precision Plastic Surgery in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhuller’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.