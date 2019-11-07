Overview of Dr. Amarendra Neppalli, MD

Dr. Amarendra Neppalli, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Neppalli works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.