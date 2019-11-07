Dr. Amarendra Neppalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neppalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarendra Neppalli, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Neppalli's Office Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-8439
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neppalli?
He is very thorough, asks and answers a lot of questions and is very empathetic. Super nice guy.
About Dr. Amarendra Neppalli, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992948442
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neppalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neppalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neppalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neppalli has seen patients for Myeloma, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neppalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neppalli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neppalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neppalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neppalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.