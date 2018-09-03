Overview

Dr. Amareshwar Podugu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KAMINENI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Podugu works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Gastroparesis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.