Overview of Dr. Amarie Negron-Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Amarie Negron-Rodriguez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Negron-Rodriguez works at Center for rheumatology, immunology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoporosis and Muscle Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.