Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amarilis Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amarilis Torres, MD
Dr. Amarilis Torres, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Florida Medical Clinic, Hospitalist38135 Market Square Dr Ste 38107, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 715-1934
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She caring and takes her time with you. I have a connective tissue disorder that onset after birth with my 2nd child. I broke out in hives and was sent to her by my ob and father in law who sees her Also. She is highly recommended. Very passionate about her job.
About Dr. Amarilis Torres, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003927500
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.