Overview of Dr. Amarilis Torres, MD

Dr. Amarilis Torres, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Torres works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.