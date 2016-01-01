Dr. Klar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amarita Klar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amarita Klar, MD
Dr. Amarita Klar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Klar's Office Locations
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Associates Medical Group Inc.205 E River Park Cir Ste 460, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 261-4500
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3515
Fresno Heart Hospital LLC15 E Audubon Dr, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amarita Klar, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- General Surgery
Dr. Klar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klar has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
