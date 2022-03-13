Dr. Amarjit Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarjit Dhaliwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amarjit Dhaliwal, MD
Dr. Amarjit Dhaliwal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Dhaliwal works at
Dr. Dhaliwal's Office Locations
Valley Cancer Medical Group1401 Spanos Ct Ste 134, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 529-2000
Valley Cancer Medical Center1138 NORMAN DR, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 823-1609
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dhaliwal is a very very nice man. He worked with me discussing my treatment and was respectful of my opinions. He did not rush me, he listened, and spoke to me in layman's terms so I could understand. I felt he cared. That was eight years ago and with late stage endometrial cancer, I'm still alive to write this review. IMPRESSIVE really. Oh, and the person who said it's all about the money, I challenge that. Dr. Dhaliwal serves people of all socioeconomic backgrounds. I never received a bill from his office.
About Dr. Amarjit Dhaliwal, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.