Overview of Dr. Amarjit Peter, MD

Dr. Amarjit Peter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.



Dr. Peter works at FF THompson Hospital in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.