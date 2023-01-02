Dr. Amarjit Peter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarjit Peter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amarjit Peter, MD
Dr. Amarjit Peter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Dr. Peter's Office Locations
F. F. Thompson Hospital350 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 396-6000
FF THompson Hospital395 West St Ste 305, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 978-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amarji Peter deserves nothing but FIVE (5) STARS. Very easy to talk to. Listens to your concerns, understanding and explains everything in detail. Answers all your questions. If you call it a Dr's bedside manner he's excellent. The staff that surrounds he is extremely professional and friendly. If I need any future needs in this area it will be Dr. Peter or no one.
About Dr. Amarjit Peter, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245546894
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peter has seen patients for Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Peter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.