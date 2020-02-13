Dr. Amarjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarjit Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Amarjit Singh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 857-8606
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
Ratings & Reviews
On time. Quick.
About Dr. Amarjit Singh, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1710936463
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
