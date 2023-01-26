Dr. Amarnath Ramakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarnath Ramakrishnan, MD
Dr. Amarnath Ramakrishnan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Ramakrishnan works at
Locations
Healthy Now3909 Creekside Loop Ste 130, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 248-6616
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!!!
About Dr. Amarnath Ramakrishnan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215959143
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hosp MCP/Hahnemann U
- Graduate Hospital
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramakrishnan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishnan works at
Dr. Ramakrishnan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.