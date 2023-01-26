Overview

Dr. Amarnath Ramakrishnan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Ramakrishnan works at Healthy Now in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.