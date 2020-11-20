Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD
Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their fellowship with Sinai Grace Hospital
Dr. Vedere works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vedere's Office Locations
-
1
West Palm Medical Group411 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 626-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vedere?
My 90+ year old parents have been patients of Dr. Vedere for years. My dad had quadruple bypass surgery about 13 years ago and Dr. Vedere has kept him alive since then. I can't say enough good things about him. I will say that there office staff may not be the best as they do not tend to return calls.
About Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Indonesian
- 1437141272
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedere has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vedere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedere works at
Dr. Vedere has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vedere speaks Indonesian.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedere. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.