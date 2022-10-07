See All Cardiologists in Glendale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Welsh National School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Black Canyon City, AZ, Buckeye, AZ, Anthem, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
    18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777
  2. 2
    Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Black Canyon City Clinic
    19251 E Oasis Dr, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777
    Friday
    10:15am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Buckeye Clinic
    525 S Watson Rd Ste 205, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777
  4. 4
    Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Anthem Clinic
    41818 N Venture Dr Ste 110, Anthem, AZ 85086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777
  5. 5
    Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Goodyear Clinic
    140 N Litchfield Rd Ste 104, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777
  6. 6
    Phoenix Heart Pllc
    5859 W Talavi Blvd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?

    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Singh is not only at the top of this game we call Pacemakers, he is one of the most humble doctors I have ever had. He takes time to listen and he understands. I wish I had him from the get go, but I lived in another state thirty years ago. He as well as my cardiologist are the reasons Phoenix Heart rates number one in Phoenix and I am positively sure the entire state of Arizona. I can't thank him enough for what he has done for my quality of life.
    Greg Evans — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD
    About Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639170764
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Welsh National School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

