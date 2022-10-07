Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD
Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Welsh National School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 298-7777
Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Black Canyon City Clinic19251 E Oasis Dr, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324 Directions (602) 298-7777Friday10:15am - 2:00pm
Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Buckeye Clinic525 S Watson Rd Ste 205, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Directions (602) 298-7777
Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Anthem Clinic41818 N Venture Dr Ste 110, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 298-7777
Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Goodyear Clinic140 N Litchfield Rd Ste 104, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (602) 298-7777
Phoenix Heart Pllc5859 W Talavi Blvd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 298-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Singh is not only at the top of this game we call Pacemakers, he is one of the most humble doctors I have ever had. He takes time to listen and he understands. I wish I had him from the get go, but I lived in another state thirty years ago. He as well as my cardiologist are the reasons Phoenix Heart rates number one in Phoenix and I am positively sure the entire state of Arizona. I can't thank him enough for what he has done for my quality of life.
About Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639170764
Education & Certifications
- Albany Mc
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Welsh National School of Medicine
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
