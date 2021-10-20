See All Ophthalmologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD

Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Brar works at NVISION Laser Eye Center Torrance in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NVISION Laser Eye Center Torrance
    23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 364-8462

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Cataract
Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Great Choice. Just had cataract surgery on right eye and couldn't be happier. Checked in at 12P and back home all done at 1:30P. No pain, no problem, Great and helpful staff. What more can a person ask then what I'd say was perfect - and I'm 90 years old so I've been around more than a few Doctors before. Highly recommend Doctor Brar and East West Eye.
    — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356361109
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brar works at NVISION Laser Eye Center Torrance in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brar’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

