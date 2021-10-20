Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD
Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Brar's Office Locations
NVISION Laser Eye Center Torrance23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (562) 364-8462
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Choice. Just had cataract surgery on right eye and couldn't be happier. Checked in at 12P and back home all done at 1:30P. No pain, no problem, Great and helpful staff. What more can a person ask then what I'd say was perfect - and I'm 90 years old so I've been around more than a few Doctors before. Highly recommend Doctor Brar and East West Eye.
About Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356361109
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Brar speaks Spanish.
