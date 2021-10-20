Overview of Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD

Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Brar works at NVISION Laser Eye Center Torrance in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.