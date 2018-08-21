See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (84)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD

Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Pascual works at Amaryllis Pascual MD in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Pascual's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eres Plastic Surgery
    8504 SW 8TH ST, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 262-6070
  2. 2
    Broward Cosmetic Surgery
    1725 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 262-6070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Obesity
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 84 ratings
Patient Ratings (84)
5 Star
(62)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(17)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pascual?

Aug 21, 2018
I am very happy with the result of Dr. Pascal's procedures.
Julienne van Vliet in New Orleans, LA — Aug 21, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pascual to family and friends

Dr. Pascual's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pascual

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD.

About Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396910949
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
Residency
Internship
  • Saint Louis University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Colorado
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pascual has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

84 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascual.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.