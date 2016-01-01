See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Ambachew Woreta, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ambachew Woreta, MD

Dr. Ambachew Woreta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Woreta works at GEBREMARIAM MOGES MD OFFICE in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Woreta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gebremariam Moges MD Office
    4660 Wilkens Ave Ste 203, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 242-5520
  2. 2
    Bon Secours Family Care Center
    1940 W Baltimore St Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 362-3187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gastroparesis
Heart Palpitations
Dementia or Depression Screening
Gastroparesis
Heart Palpitations
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ambachew Woreta, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558337071
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woreta works at GEBREMARIAM MOGES MD OFFICE in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Woreta’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Woreta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woreta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woreta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woreta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

