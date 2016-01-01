Dr. Woreta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambachew Woreta, MD
Overview of Dr. Ambachew Woreta, MD
Dr. Ambachew Woreta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Woreta's Office Locations
Gebremariam Moges MD Office4660 Wilkens Ave Ste 203, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 242-5520
Bon Secours Family Care Center1940 W Baltimore St Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21223 Directions (410) 362-3187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ambachew Woreta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Woreta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woreta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woreta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woreta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.