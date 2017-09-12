Dr. Ambar Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambar Banerjee, MD
Dr. Ambar Banerjee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital.
IU Health Bariatric and General Surgery at IU Health North11725 Illinois St Ste 560, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 217-2500
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Banerjee provided an emergency Appendectomy for our son. He did an outstanding job explaining the test results, the procedure, and performed the surgery with great precision. Our son healed very fast. When we left the hospital without the pain medication, he actually returned back to the hospital later that evening to send in another prescription. Outstanding doctor with a great bedside manner, and expert at what he does.
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Banerjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banerjee speaks Bengali and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.
