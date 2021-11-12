Dr. Ambareen Jan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambareen Jan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ambareen Jan, MD
Dr. Ambareen Jan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Jan's Office Locations
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-8000
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd Ste 100, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8560
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jan is the absolute best. She takes time to explain things, she always checks on your comprehension of the condition, and she has a fabulous bedside manner. She is the BEST OB/GYN I've ever had.
About Dr. Ambareen Jan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861784027
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Medicine
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Colposcopy and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jan.
