Dr. Ambareen Salam, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Ambareen Salam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ambareen Salam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Salam works at
Internal Medicine Associates of Texas7777 Forest Ln Ste C650, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8899Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Medical City Dallas
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Both me and my wife see Dr. Salam as our Primary Cace Doctor. We could not be more pleased!!! She is both very intelligent AND very caring. She and her staff take a vested interest in our well being and has provided us with all the help we needed. If you need someone that you can rely on, see Dr. Salam.
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1053350488
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Salam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salam works at
Dr. Salam speaks Hindi and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Salam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.