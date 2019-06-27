See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Amber Allen, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amber Allen, MD

Dr. Amber Allen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.

Dr. Allen works at Allen Aesthetic Surgery in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allen Aesthetic Surgery, PA
    6733 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 676-5052
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amber Allen, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447340906
    Education & Certifications

    • Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery
    • Unc Chapel Hill, Nc
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amber Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allen works at Allen Aesthetic Surgery in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Allen’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

