Dr. Amber Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Amber Allen, MD
Dr. Amber Allen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Allen Aesthetic Surgery, PA6733 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 676-5052MondayClosedTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
With the multitude of options out there it has been a relief to find the competence and trust I have found with Dr. Amber Allen. The entire team provides the experience you expect...and then some.
About Dr. Amber Allen, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447340906
Education & Certifications
- Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery
- Unc Chapel Hill, Nc
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
