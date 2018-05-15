Overview

Dr. Amber Cook, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Cook works at Tyler Family Circle Of Care in Tyler, TX with other offices in Athens, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.