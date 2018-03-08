See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Amber Coon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (12)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amber Coon, MD

Dr. Amber Coon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and University Medical Center.

Dr. Coon works at UMC Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UMC Obstetrics & Gynecology - Amber Coon, MD
    4403 6TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 791-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Childrens Hospital
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    I had an amazing experience with Dr. Co on and her staff. It was my first pregnancy so I was nervous and I had a lot of questions. She never made a feel rushed or that they were silly questions. She was great during the delivery. She stayed very calm when my babies blood pressure drop and she kept me calm. Thank goodness I didn't need a C Section but she was prepared and very professional.
    Ananda in Lubbock — Mar 08, 2018
    About Dr. Amber Coon, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164747960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University
    Undergraduate School

