Dr. Amber Dobler-Dixon, MD
Overview of Dr. Amber Dobler-Dixon, MD
Dr. Amber Dobler-Dixon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus.
Dr. Dobler-Dixon works at
Dr. Dobler-Dixon's Office Locations
Panhandle Eye Group7411 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 350-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Long waits appear necessary, in part because most patients’ significant eye diseases require many tests as well as in person visits with technologists and doctors. Considering what this doctor is able to do for us, the wait times, which of necessity are long, do not seem unreasonable.
About Dr. Amber Dobler-Dixon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235107590
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobler-Dixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobler-Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobler-Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobler-Dixon has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobler-Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dobler-Dixon speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobler-Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobler-Dixon.
