Dr. Amber Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amber Erickson, MD
Dr. Amber Erickson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Erickson's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amber Erickson, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1760528418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
