Dr. Amber Flaherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amber Flaherty, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St. George's University Italy and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Arizona Orthopaedic Group Pllc2222 E Highland Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 283-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
From the beginning, Amber Flaherty, MD has been very supportive and compassionate, Not to mention a Fantastic Doctor. I pray I never need her services again, but if I do or know someone else who does, She would be the only Doctor I would recommend.
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093008336
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of Texas Health
- St. George's University Italy
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
