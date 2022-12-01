Dr. Amber Guth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Guth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Guth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 560 1st Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7508
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5347
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Guth after a terrible experience with my former doctor and am forever grateful that life worked itself out. I underwent a double mastectomy and she was caring, knowledgeable, patient - literally everything you want in a doctor. She validated all of my feelings and concerns, took the time to explain everything to me and was completely accessible (direct to her) throughout the process - she encouraged me to reach out if I needed anything. She made a very scary situation infinitely better. I am so thankful for her, her team and her staff. I highly recommend Dr. Guth!
About Dr. Amber Guth, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932100922
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
