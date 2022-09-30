Overview of Dr. Amber Hatch, MD

Dr. Amber Hatch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Hatch works at Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.