Dr. Amber Hatch, MD
Overview of Dr. Amber Hatch, MD
Dr. Amber Hatch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Hatch works at
Dr. Hatch's Office Locations
Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates111 Hanestown Ct Ste 151, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7457
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and professional doctor. I am so glad to know her. Gif bless her heart.
About Dr. Amber Hatch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
