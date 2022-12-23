Dr. Amber Kazi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Kazi
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Kazi is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.
Dr. Kazi works at
Locations
Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital1650 Moon Lake Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (224) 655-2487
Barrington Office10 Executive Ct Ste 5, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (224) 655-2487
Central Dupage Hospital27W350 High Lake Rd Ste 240, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Kazi for nearly 15 years. I met her at Northwestern Hospital, Winfield and her words to me were " I will be there for you" and she always has been! She is compassionate. She sees the person as well as the pain. Appointment time is whatever length of time it takes to get things done. If I only need 5 minutes that's great too If I need 15 she has time too....I have had to call her office so many times in a panic because I was not doing well and she IS THERE every single time. I cannot believe the negative comments here!! Shocking! Muhir was very responsive - Justine is very professional...
About Dr. Amber Kazi
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1780847020
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Agha Khan University
- Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.