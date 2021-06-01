Overview of Dr. Amber Khan, MD

Dr. Amber Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Hosp and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at HOUSTON RHEUMATOLOGY INSTITUTE in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.