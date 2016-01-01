Dr. Amber Medellin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Medellin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Amber Medellin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Medellin works at
Locations
Anderson Dental - Royal Palm Beach9940 Belvedere Rd Ste A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 318-3498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amber Medellin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medellin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medellin works at
