Dr. Amber Mitchell, MD
Dr. Amber Mitchell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice PC1240 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-5165
Health Quest Medical Prac Neu365 Broadway Fl 2, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-5165
Health Quest Medical Practice279 Main St Ste 204, New Paltz, NY 12561 Directions (845) 331-5165
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
She takes her time with her patients and makes sure you fully understand your diagnosis before you leave. She is a very compassionate and empathetic doctor. I've been seeing her over 10 years now and would be lost without her.
About Dr. Amber Mitchell, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1275767675
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.