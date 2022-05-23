Dr. Amber Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Mullins, MD
Overview of Dr. Amber Mullins, MD
Dr. Amber Mullins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins' Office Locations
-
1
Women's Center of Greeneville1021 Coolidge St Ste 2, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 636-2300
-
2
Ballad Health Medical Associates Obgyn1424 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 783-5560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullins?
Amber is so kind. This women is absolutely wonderful. She does her job very well! Very easy to talk to. She is always very calm which helps so much when you are worried or stressed out and she is always straight forward you will not leave her office with any questions unanswered or confused. The only way that would happen is if you didn't ask questions or u didn't care to listen while she was explaining what would happen next. I love her I will never see another OB SHE IS THE BEST!!!
About Dr. Amber Mullins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215295324
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.