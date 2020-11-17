Dr. Amber Noon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Noon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amber Noon, MD
Dr. Amber Noon, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Noon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Noon's Office Locations
-
1
Western Infectious Disease Consultants PC3885 Upham St Ste 200, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (720) 743-7360
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noon?
Dr.Ambernoon is very patient in answering any/all questions. She listens and is very connected with patients.
About Dr. Amber Noon, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629273321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noon works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Noon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.