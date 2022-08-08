Overview

Dr. Amber Samuel, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Samuel works at MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX and Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.