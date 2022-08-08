See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Kingwood, TX
Dr. Amber Samuel, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amber Samuel, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Samuel works at MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX and Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood
    600 Rockmead Dr Ste 211, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 803-2902
  2. 2
    MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - The Woodlands
    9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4706
  3. 3
    Obstetrix Medical Group of Houston
    920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 310, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3508
  4. 4
    Obstetrix Medical Group of Houston - Maternal Fetal Medicine
    508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 320, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3509
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gonorrhea Screening
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Advanced Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Amber Samuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1114123429
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Magee Women'S Hospital
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amber Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

